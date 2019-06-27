Evelyn J. Moore entered into heaven's gates on June 26, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born to the late Clyde and Mildred Jackson on July 29, 1936 in Ackerman, MS. Evelyn had earned her Associates Degree from Decatur College (currently now known as East Central Community College). She married the love of her life John Paul Moore, then she primarily focused her life on being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker for her family. Her biggest, pleasures in life were preparing meals for her family, especially during the holidays. As a grandmother, she would bake special sweet treats when her grandchildren would visit. She was devoted to her God, family, friends, and truly exemplified a delicate flower of love, loyalty, beauty, intellect, and faith. She focused on the goodness in all things while representing an absolute constant pillar of strength that never wavered and benefited us all. She was a rare gift that God bestowed upon us and we were all truly blessed by her presence. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years John Paul Moore; sons, Scott Moore and John S. Moore; parents, Clyde and Mildred Henry Jackson; brothers, Clyde H. and George Pat Jackson; and sister, Jean Jackson Childs. She is survived by daughter, Teresa Moore Staples; son, Bruce Moore; devoted sisters; Patricia Jackson Davis and Nannette Jackson Parrish; 2 sisters in-law, Thelma Jackson and Janet Jackson; grandchildren, Bethany and Sarah Staples, Brent, Brad, Bryce, Philip, Hannah, Lottie, Matthew, Stephen, David and Rebekah Moore; and great grandchildren, Mia Jones, Parker, Marlee and Noah Moore. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and all the employees at Trinity of Columbus, MS for their loving care and great compassion that was shown to her the last five months. Many precious memories were made during this time. A celebration of her life will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Starkville, MS on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 a.m. with burial immediately following at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1804 S. Montgomery, Starkville, MS 39759 or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817. You can leave the family a condolence at: ww.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 28, 2019