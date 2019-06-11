|
|
Faye McGinnis, 61, passed away on June 10, 2019 at OCH Regional Hospital in Starkville, MS. She was the owner of Faye's Package Store. She was very competitive as a world class checker player, avid hunter and fisherman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Pettit. She is survived by her husband, Tony McGinnis, of 27 years; parents, James (Boots) Pettit and Martha Pritchard Pettit; sons, Chris McGinnis (Marica) and Kevin McGinnis (Sunny); sisters, Donna Buck (Herman), Jan Lancaster (John Fred) and Terri Wofford (Robin) brothers, Keith Pettit (Jana) and Steve Pettit (Darlene); and grandchildren, Austin, Georgia, Tate, and Eden McGinnis. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maben, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Maben. Rev. Tommy Temple will conduct the service. Burial will be in Maben Memorial Gardens. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on June 12, 2019