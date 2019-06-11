Home

Faye McGinnis Obituary
Faye McGinnis, 61, passed away on June 10, 2019 at OCH Regional Hospital in Starkville, MS. She was the owner of Faye's Package Store. She was very competitive as a world class checker player, avid hunter and fisherman. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Pettit. She is survived by her husband, Tony McGinnis, of 27 years; parents, James (Boots) Pettit and Martha Pritchard Pettit; sons, Chris McGinnis (Marica) and Kevin McGinnis (Sunny); sisters, Donna Buck (Herman), Jan Lancaster (John Fred) and Terri Wofford (Robin) brothers, Keith Pettit (Jana) and Steve Pettit (Darlene); and grandchildren, Austin, Georgia, Tate, and Eden McGinnis. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Maben, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Maben. Rev. Tommy Temple will conduct the service. Burial will be in Maben Memorial Gardens. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on June 12, 2019
