Felicity Hughes

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Felicity A.Hughes, 47, of Columbus, MS died on June 21, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 28,2020 at Spring Valley Cemetery, Mathiston, MS.

Interment will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery, Mathiston, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store