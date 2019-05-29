Francis Darrell McKenzie, passed away at his home on May 28, 2019. He was a Dry Wall Finisher for Triangle Drywall and a Baptist. He loved his work, hunting, fishing, baseball, cooking, and most of all his family. He is survived by his wife, Jo Charlice Box McKenzie of Sturgis, MS; daughter, Rachel McKenzie of Ridgeland, MS; son, Vincent McKenzie and wife Sara of Starkville, MS; and his mother, Frances Ivy McKinzie. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS and also Friday one hour prior to the service. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Welch Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Morgan will conduct the service. Burial will be in Blythe Creek Cemetery in Mathiston, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . You can leave the family a condolence and see the complete obit at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary