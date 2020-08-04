Frank Benci

Funeral services for Frank J. Benci were held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Spring Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Stuart Purvis officiating. Burial followed in Spring Creek Cemetery. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Benci, 94 of Philadelphia died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Mr. Benci was a native of Newport, Rhode Island. He served during WWII Army Air Corp as a Engineer/Gunner on a B24, then reenlisted in the 67th M.P. Division as a Staff Sergeant, he was also a Volunteer Captain in the Civil Air Patrol. While he was stationed in Biloxi he met his wife Marie, and after his service to his country they moved to Jackson where he worked in photography, then they moved to Meridian where they owned/operated their own photography studio. They moved to Starkville where he worked for MSU Aeronautic Research as their research photographer, then MSU opened the Boll Weevil Lab (Federal USDA) and he transferred there to be their research photographer. He retired from USDA after several years of service. After his retirement he went to work for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department from 1987 until 2013, at that time he left to be with his wife during her final days. After the passing of his wife he moved to Philadelphia to stay close to his daughter and son-in-law. Mr. Benci was a mason.

Survivors include his son, Steve Benci of Metairie, LA; three grandchildren, Joey, Jamie and Matthew Bessonette; sister, Rita Kern (Guenter) of New Port, Rhode Island; nephew, Guenter Kern, Jr.; Niece, Angela Carnevale and their families.

Mr. Benci was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; daughter, Lynn Bessonette Barnett; brother, Louis Bencivenga.

Family has requested all memorials be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MS.

