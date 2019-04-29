Fred Peareson Galloway passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at OCH Regional Medical Center at the age of 67. He was born February 13, 1952 in West Point to the late Mary Curtis Ivy and Fred Roberts. He was a general contractor serving in the construction business for many years. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday May 2, 2019 at Robinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Park in Oktibbeha County. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McLain, Zach McLain, Peter McLain, Rich Clark, Taylor Huffman, Greg Hallows, Ethan Galloway, Royce Clark, Pieter Slinkman. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Scott and Gil Lyon. Visitation will Thursday 10-11 AM at Robinson Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Galloway of Starkville; daughters, Libby Clark (Rich) of Biloxi, Melody Galloway of Fair Hope, AL, Melody Hallows (Greg) of Philadelphia; son, Phillip McLain (Dana) of Philadelphia; brothers, L.E. Galloway (Nancy) of TX, Frank Galloway of West Point, Tom Galloway (Linda) of TX, Richard Galloway (MaryKeith) of TX, Mike Pittman (Kay) of Tupelo, Barkley Roberts (Mark) of Tupelo, Wade Roberts (Vicki) of TN; Step-Mother, Sara Roberts of West Point; several nieces and nephews; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents who raised him, L.E. Galloway and Alice Galloway; his first wife, Sandy Galloway. Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net. Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary