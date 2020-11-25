Genevieve Wallace Malone Swartzberg 88, died November 23, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center. Genevieve became a Christian and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 10 years old at Longview Methodist Church. She loved serving God as HIS servant so that her life could be a witness for Jesus Christ. Genevieve was born November 16, 1932 in Longview, Mississippi, and graduated from Starkville High School, Starkville, MS, and Jackson Commercial College in Jackson, Mississippi. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1996 after 39 years of service.
A drive by visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Saturday November 28th 2020 at Memorial Gardens Park in Starkville, MS with a social distancing graveside service following at 2 PM with Brother Jason Middleton officiating. Welch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter Carla Malone Eaves, stepson Murray B. Swartzberg (Cheryl) of Jacksonville, FL grandchildren Jason Striebeck (Gwen), Claire Eaves Patterson (Michael); Michael, Sarah, and Christine Swartzberg. Great-granddaughter Cody Patterson, and great-grandson Waylon Striebeck and Houston Patterson; Sister-in-laws Avis Wallace of Florence, MS; and Gertrude P. Wallace of Mendenhall, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Gussie Hamill Wallace; husband Melvin B. Swartzberg; sisters Lucy Wallace Montgomery, Ernestine Wallace Clay, Shirley Wallace Oswalt, Benita Wallace and brothers James Laverne Wallace and Robert Laymon Wallace.
She Became and active member of First Presbyterian Church in 1983 where she served as Sunday School Class; served as Moderator for the Presbyterian Woman, and was awarded the Presbyterian Woman Life Membership; served as Presbyterian Women Circle Chairman and presented the Bible Study lessons for the Presbyterian Women Circles many times, and served on many Church committees: Evangelism and Witness, Casserole Kitchen, Congressional Care, Meals to new Parents Ministry, and Senior Adult Ministry (Transportation)
In 2016 she became a member of Meadowview Baptist Church and was a member of Fern Strahan's Sunday School Class and the Senior adult Joy group. She participated in activities of the Church wherever she could serve.
She was a member of the Starkville Civic League where she served as President, Yearbook Chairman, Fund-Raising Committee Co-Chair, Christmas Tour of Homes Co-Chair, and served on many other committees. She was selected as the Starkville Civic League Club Woman of the Year in 2006; served as Mississippi Federation of Women's Club District II Vice President.
She was a member of Starkville Town & Country Garden Club, served as First Vice President, Membership Committee Chair, prepared a monthly Newsletter sent to members, Yearbook Committee, and served as Chair on several committees.
Genevieve found joy in her volunteer time tutoring with the Starkville elementary schools. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She loved cooking and sharing with her family, friends, neighbors, shut-ins and/or Christian activities.
Genevieve was a member of the Mississippi Senior Golf Association and enjoyed playing golf with the group as well as playing at the Starkville Country Club with friends.
She was an avid Mississippi State University sports fan and donated as a member to the MSU Bulldog Club Athletics.
Genevieve will be remembered by her Christian witness, generosity, and sweet smile. She leaves many cherished memories; was much loved by her family, and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Everett McKibben and Laird Clinic for their many years of care and the staff of OCH Emergency Room and ICU for their outstanding and compassionate care during her illness. Memorials may be made to Meadowview Baptist Church or to the charity of choice
.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.