Georgia Tramel
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Tramel, age 95, a resident of Plainview Assisted Living in Richland Mississippi, passed away surrounded by her family on November 13, 2020.
Mrs. Tramel was born on October 20, 1925. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Starkville Mississippi; NORFE organization, an active member in the National and State officiates of Professional organization, as well as a member of the Joyful Noise Marker Band.
Mrs. Tramel graduated from University of Southern Mississippi where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics with high honors and a minor in Science. She later pursued a Master Degree in Rehabilitation Counselling from Mississippi State University. She taught high school Home Economics and Science in Neshoba County. Mrs. Tramel was later employed with Mississippi Cooperation agricultural extension services as a Home Economist. She also served as a Certified Rehibition counselor for twelve years. She was named Evaluator of the year in 1982 for her outstanding work in Rehibition and received an appreciation award for her outstanding work with the disabled. Mrs. Tramel retired in 1985 to care for her terminally ill Husband.
Georgia Marie Rhodes Tramel is survived by her son Norman R. Tramel and Daughter in law, Holly Tramel of Brandon Mississippi. Two grandchildren Jessica Nicole Tramel Parker (husband Justin Parker) and Kate Marie Tramel Rickis, both from Brandon Mississippi. She is also survived by 3 Great Grandchildren; Berkleigh and Brinleigh Parker, Lake Rickis, and one brother Dr. L.N. Rhodes of Meridian Mississippi.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday November 17, at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Aubrey Chapman officiating. Graveside Service will be held at Memorial Gardens Park in Starkville Ms. Welch's Funnel Home will be handling the service.

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the faith"
2 Timothy 4:7

You may go online to www.welchfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
1 entry
November 16, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
