Gertude Gibson
1933 - 2020
Gertrude Gibson, age 86, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in West Point. She was born on August 15, 1933.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Point Memorial Gardens in West Point with Rev. Robert Shamblin-Taylor officiating. Burial followed at West Point Memorial Gardens.
A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.
Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2020.
