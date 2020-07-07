Grace Arlene Marler peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior July 2, 2020 at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS. A family service will be planned for later this year.
Ms. Marler (known by many as "Mamalene") was born in Isola, MS August 10, 1932. She married the love of her life, Robert Alton Marler, February 25, 1950 and settled in Natchez, MS. Ms. Marler committed her life, to God, her husband, her family, her friends and her church. She played a major role in each one of her sons and grandchildren's lives.
As Ms. Marler raised her four boys, she spent many hours serving in activities throughout their lives. She spent a large part of her life entertaining her family and friends through coffee, cooking and baking. She also served at Parkway Baptist Church by participating in choir, teaching Sunday school and serving in many other capacities. Ms. Marler was actively involved in her community by serving in the Natchez Garden Club and other community organizations. She loved being a part of Natchez and the opportunities it gave her and her family.
Ms. Marler was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Myrtis Durr, her husband Robert Marler and her daughter-in-law Teresa Marler. Survivors include her three sisters, Thelma Waldrop of West Monroe, LA, Polly McCall of Brookhaven, MS and Ella Mai Dexter of Ocean Springs, MS, her sons, Ken Marler (Jan) of Franklin, TN, Max Marler of Hendersonville, TN, Phil Marler (Renee) of Coos Bay, OR, and Brad Marler (Suzanne) of Starkville, MS, ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all employees involved in her care at Oakwood Village in Zachary, LA, Montgomery Gardens and Kindred Hospice in Starkville, MS. Their genuine love and care were appreciated throughout her stay.
