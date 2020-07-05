I am so saddened to hear of Guys and Amelias passing! Guy, Amelia and family have been such dear friends of the Bell family over many years. I, as well as my Dad and brothers, will surely always remember fondly all the wonderful times we had together in the neighborhood and while navigating the Gulf Coast waters with them. My God comfort and keep Gloria, Susan, Guy, JeanAnn and their families during time!

Homer Bell

Friend