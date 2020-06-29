Gwendolyn Roberts

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Gwendolyn D. Roberts, 58, of Starkville, MS died on June 17, 2020 in Pensacola, FL.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store