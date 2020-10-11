Harry "Butch" Lawson McIngvale Jr. passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. Harry was born in Starkville, Mississippi on June 3rd, 1946 to Mildred and Harry Lawson McIngvale Sr.

Harry is survived by his sister, Beth McIngvale Paul; his brother, Pat McIngvale; his daughter, Karen Lewis; and his four grandchildren: Justin Lewis, Brock Lewis, Joel Lewis, and Trevor Edmondson. Harry also leaves behind nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and cousins. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie McIngvale; his sons, Barry and Kevin Edmondson; his nieces Elise Paul Crow and Cheryl Paul; his brother-in-law, Bill Paul; and his parents, Harry McIngvale Sr. and Mildred Hamilin McIngvale.

Harry was a life-long resident of Starkville. Harry ran McIngvale Electric Company alongside his father, taking over the family business in 1981.

Harry enjoyed being of service to others. Harry served with the Mississippi Civil Air Patrol where he had the opportunity to fly members of the Thunderbirds, the Air Force precision team, to observe the route they would fly in a demonstration over Columbus. Harry was a volunteer firefighter, as well as the county's first volunteer EMT alongside his wife, Jerrie.

Harry was an active member of the Starkville community. He served as a city alderman and a trustee of the First United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials to honor Harry may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Starkville, MS 39759.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store