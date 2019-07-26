|
|
Mr. Harvey Gerald "Jerry" Adcock passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior on July 26, 2019. Jerry's earthly body simply wore out, but what a wonderful life he lived. He was born on October 30, 1935, in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Harvey and Adele Adcock. He was their only child. Jerry graduated from Meridian High School in 1953 and was a member of the basketball and tennis teams. He was the 1953 Mississippi High School tennis doubles champion. Jerry was "true maroon" and graduated from his beloved Mississippi State University with an accounting degree in 1957. He played for the MSU tennis team under legendary coach, Tom Sawyer. Jerry was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and a member of MSU's M Club. After obtaining his degree from Mississippi State, he met and married the love of his life, Nita. They were married fifty years. Jerry believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and served his church faithfully. Jerry was a member of First Baptist Church Meridian, where he served as a deacon and was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program. Jerry loved his family and his survivors include his children, Leigh Stewart and husband Brad of Starkville, Todd Adcock and wife Jennifer of Brookhaven, Linda Pillow and husband Bob of Madison; grandchildren, Dan Spivey and wife Rachel of Jackson, Sam, Sarah Todd, and Robert Adcock of Brookhaven, Mary Todd Gordon and husband Nick of Starkville, Clark Pittman, Jr. of Germantown, TN; great grandchildren, Madeline, Harrison, and Carlisle Porter, Lydia and Barnabas Spivey, Foster Gordon and, expected in November, Ann Harvey Gordon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita, and his parents. Pallbearers will be Brad Stewart, Bob Pillow, Jr., Dan Spivey, Clark Pittman, Jr., Sam Adcock, Robert Adcock, Barnabas Spivey, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, and Nick Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Naylor, C.W. Rankin, Bo Bosarge, Tony Sansone, Joe Wilkerson, and Hoot Gibson. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Dr. Raymon Leake will officiate the service. Burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 27, 2019