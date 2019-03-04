Henry Calvin (H. C.) Rose, age 91, died on February, 28, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1927, in Duck Hill, Mississippi, to Henry C. and Hattie H. Rose. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 5th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Hazlehurst Cemetery. H. C. had two brothers and one sister. His family moved to Winona in 1943 where he met his wife, Jane Eubank, while attending Winona High School. He graduated from University High School in the summer of 1944. He enrolled in Ole Miss in the fall of 1944 on a football scholarship. He joined the U. S. Navy in April of 1945 and served in the Pacific. H. C. and Jane married on January 24, 1947, and lived in Oxford while H. C. completed pharmacy school. In 1956, H. C. and his family moved to Hazlehurst and were in business at City Drug Store and Mid City Drugs. He was blessed with four children, Mike, Harriet (deceased), Mark, and Karen. He was a deacon and choir member at First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, Mississippi. He was instrumental in founding Copiah Academy in Gallman. He was also active in many civic affairs and his children's activities. He retired in 1995 and moved to the Waterford on Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, Mississippi. At the Waterford, H. C. enjoyed many social activities and was a member of Stillwater Church. H. C. was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Rose; daughter, Harriet Jane; a grandson, Jonathan; one brother; one sister; and his parents. He is survived by his son, Mike Rose (Kathy); son, Mark Rose (Donna); daughter, Karen (David) Walker; three grandsons, Andrew Rose (Gabby), Justin Rose and Bryan Davidson; two granddaughters, Natalie Rose and Rebecca Sanford (Corey); and one great granddaughter, MaryJane Sanford. He is survived by his brother Lloyd Rose of Starkville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary