Horace Maynard Tindal, 82, of Macon, Mississippi, "slipped the surly bonds of Earth . . . and touched the face of God" on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Columbus, Mississippi. He was surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Ann, and his two daughters, Lisan and Pooh. A private graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Oddfellows Cemetery in Macon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 162, Macon, Mississippi 39341 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Maynard was born in Pike County, Alabama, on May 12, 1938, to the late Horace Edward and Alvia Floye Wingard Tindal. He graduated from Foley High School in 1956 where he played the trombone in the band. The big family joke was that Maynard's parents thought football was too dangerous, so they bought him an airplane instead. He received his private pilot's license on his 17th birthday, and he and Ann went on their second date in an airplane. He went on to earn his commercial pilot's license and the following ratings: flight instructor, instrument and instrument instructor, airframe and mechanics, multi-engine, glider and glider instructor, and airline transport. Always the daredevil, Maynard began flying as a crop duster in 1960. He loved to fly his Piper J-3 Cub and Super Cub, Stearman, Pawnee, Ag Truck, and Ag Wagon 3 feet off the ground. He was even known to "buzz" his own father off a tractor with his beloved Twin Comanche. In 1965, Maynard enrolled in the aero-physics department at Mississippi State University where he test-piloted experimental aircraft. In 1968, Maynard moved the family to Macon when he started Tindal Aviation. In 1986, Maynard and Ann moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he flew jets for the Special Flights division of Saudia. In 1992, they moved back to Macon to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While in retirement, Maynard dabbled in raising catfish, and at times, terrorizing Noxubee County with his wayward herd of buffalo. Maynard's daredevilishness did not stop at flying airplanes. He loved to test his limits with cars and motorcycles, too, much to Ann's chagrin and to the delight of Pooh and Lisan. He loved Camaros, del Sols, Studebakers, and his pink and grey 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Maynard was a member of First United Methodist Church of Macon. He was a man of quiet faith. His prayers were always whispers "just between God and me." He and Ann served as youth directors, and to honor God and to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, they started the Church's handbell choir.
Maynard is preceded in death by his parents, H. E. and Floye Tindal, two brothers, Charles Edward Tindal and Douglas Wade Tindal, and one sister Aurelia T. Davis. He is survived by his wife Ann, daughters Catherine "Pooh" Penick (Ray) of Macon, Mississippi and Lisan Woods (Bill) of Brandon, Mississippi. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren who affectionately called him "Boy": Macki Smith (Jeff) of Starkville, Mississippi; Spencer Cullum (Natasha) of Houston, Texas; Patrick Cullum of Brandon, Mississippi; and Rayce Penick (Allison) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; 5 great-grandchildren: Mackinzie Smith, Adelyn Smith, Adessa Smith (all of Starkville); Masha Matveeva of Houston, Texas; and Elliott Cullum of Brandon, Mississippi; one brother, Rodger Tindal (Kay); one sister, LaDell Schneeflock, and numerous nieces and nephews.