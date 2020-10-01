Jackie Carter Peden, 84, passed away at Bruce Community Living Center in Bruce on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born August 8, 1936, in Houston, MS, she was the daughter of the late James Creston Carter and the late Mildred Chandler Carter. She was a 1953 graduate of Calhoun City High School, and furthered her education at Millsaps College, and then on to Ole Miss, graduating in 1956. She was a faithful member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was very devoted to her church, serving a number of roles including serving on the Finance Committee, PPR committee, and the Daycare Board. She was very passionate about the church daycare center, and helped manage the Rumage House for the benefit of the daycare center. She taught young adult Bible study, and served as Lay Leader. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, and sang in the choir for an incredible 71 years.
She loved puzzling with her special friend, Margaret Davenport, and was very loyal to her group of friends. Above all, she loved her family, and cherished the time she spent with them. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Peden family.
A Graveside Service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3:30pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City. Bro. Bob Whiteside will be officiating with interment to follow.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Howell, Drew Ross, Pete Webb, Adam Webb, Jonathon Johnsey, Glynn Stone, and R.V. Bobo.
She leaves behind her daughters, Mona (David) Howell of Starkville, Kristi (Bobby) Webb of Senatobia, and Jane (Perry) Ross of Big Creek; her aunt, Rose Chandler of Calhoun City; brother-in-law, Charles Peden of Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Bryan (Ashley) Howell, Amanda Howell, Drew (Paige) Ross, Beth (Jonathan) Johnsey, Pete (Samantha) Webb, and Adam (Alysca) Webb; great-grandchildren, Hudson Webb, Josie Grey Webb, Harrison Webb, Sidney Webb, Bryant Ross, Jack Ross, and Miles Johnsey; and special friends, R.V. and Joann Bobo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. (Pete) Peden, and her parents, Cres and Mildred Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church Daycare.
