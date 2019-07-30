|
James A. "Jim" Mills, 82, went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2019. He was born in Carthage, MS on October 3, 1936. He was retired from Gulf States Manufacturing, and considered it a great honor to serve his community as justice court judge, deputy sheriff with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's office, and alderman for the City of Starkville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. In his younger days, Jim enjoyed coon hunting and playing golf with friends and his little brother. Jim's faith in the Lord was great and he believed that helping others was what he was called to do. Before his health began to fail, he visited nursing homes, shut ins, and made sure that elderly neighbors had their yards cut and that the trash was on the street for pickup. He loved riding around in his little blue truck or just sitting in it, enjoying his surroundings. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and looked forward to his weekly lunches with "the boys" and the father/daughter Friday lunches. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolfe and Leotis Mills and brother, Johnny Mills. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Mills; daughter, Cindy Mills; and sister-in-law, Edna Wells of Starkville, MS; niece, Jan Wells of Ridgeland, MS; and numerous beloved cousins. Pall bearers are Stan Coleman, Ricky Scarbrough, Lance Jackson, Steve Gladney, James Lindsey and Dolph Bryan. Honorary pall bearers are Clayton Richarson, Charles Dawkins, Danny Crump, Bob Smith, Jimmy Lindley, Pratt Montgomery, and the Friendship Baptist Church's Men Sunday School class. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Yarber will conduct the service. Burial will be at the Wiggins Cemetery in Carthage, MS. Memorial donations may be made to Wiggins Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmie Arthur, 2109 Hwy 16 W, Carthage, MS 39051 or Friendship Baptist Church, Children's Fund. 5491 Craig Springs Road, Sturgis, MS 39769. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 31, 2019