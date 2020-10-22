James S. "Dutch" Ames, 78, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was a retired project technician with the Forest Product Lab at Mississippi State University, U.S. Navy veteran, and member of First United Methodist Church and Abert Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Jessie Ames and Della Schaefer Ames; and brother, Arthur John Ames.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Wilkinson Ames of Starkville, MS; sons, Kelly Ames and wife Joy of Starkville, MS and Joseph Ames and wife Marie of Lucedale, MS; grandchildren, Rex Ames, Jennifer Merrill and Lance Hood; five great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Berlin and wife Rebecca of Florida; step-mother,
Kuzie Ames of Depoe Bay, OR; and sister-in-law, Jan Ames of Eugene, OR.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS. Rev. Jim Genesse will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.