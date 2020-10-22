1/1
James "Dutch" Ames
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James S. "Dutch" Ames, 78, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was a retired project technician with the Forest Product Lab at Mississippi State University, U.S. Navy veteran, and member of First United Methodist Church and Abert Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Jessie Ames and Della Schaefer Ames; and brother, Arthur John Ames.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Wilkinson Ames of Starkville, MS; sons, Kelly Ames and wife Joy of Starkville, MS and Joseph Ames and wife Marie of Lucedale, MS; grandchildren, Rex Ames, Jennifer Merrill and Lance Hood; five great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Berlin and wife Rebecca of Florida; step-mother,
Kuzie Ames of Depoe Bay, OR; and sister-in-law, Jan Ames of Eugene, OR.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS. Rev. Jim Genesse will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved