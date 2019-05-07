Dr. James G. "Bud" Dillard, 82, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama died Sunday May 5th after a brief illness. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Morrison Funeral Home chapel, Tuscumbia, Alabama, with the funeral service to follow. Burial will be in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. Friends and family members will be pallbearers. James was born November, 30, 1936 in Winfield, Alabama where he grew up, and graduated from high school. He was predeceased by his parents, Grady W. Dillard and Flora Tucker Dillard. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Dillard; sons, William Edward Dillard, Anniston, Alabama; James Steven Dillard and wife, Carrie of Collierville, Tennessee; daughter, Pamela Susane Rhea of Fairhope, Alabama; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dr. Dillard attended the University of North Alabama, University of Maryland and earned his B.S., M.A., and Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Mississippi State University. He began his career as an agricultural economist with the Tennessee Valley Authority in 1963. He returned to Mississippi State in 1968 as an agricultural economist and associate professor. Economic research in support of Mississippi's beef cattle industry was a focus of his work at that time. In 1975, he rejoined TVA for a period of five years before returning to Mississippi State in 1981 as a professor and economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics. His service included being interim department head in 1993. In addition to his teaching duties, he was active in research related to improving Mississippi's catfish industry. Market development for farm-raised catfish was the focus of his research. He was known among his family and friends as a successful fisherman and cooked many fish and hushpuppy dinners. He enjoyed having a garden and during his earlier years he served as a Boy Scout leader and member of a community service organization. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to a or the Dr. James G. "Bud" Dillard Endowed Scholarship, Agricultural Economics Department, P.O. Box 5187, Mississippi State University, MS 39762. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary