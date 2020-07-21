1/
James Kitchens
1931 - 2020
Mr. James Walsie Kitchens, 88, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, MS. Graveside services were held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 20th, at Sunrise Cemetery in Noxapater, MS, with Rev. Brian James Thrasher and Rev. Brandon Frazier officiating. Interment was in Sunrise Cemetery. Porter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kitchens was born December 21, 1931, in Noxubee County, MS, to Velia and Bennie Kitchens. He worked for many years for Taylor Machine Works as a welder and in the research and development department. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Starkville. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union, and he loved hunting, fishing, and his time spent at Taylor Machine Works. He and his wife, Lila, lost their home in the tornado that passed through Louisville in 2014, and then moved to Starkville to be near their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph L. Kitchens.
He is survived by his wife, Lila Quinn Kitchens of Starkville; two daughters, Debra Kitchens (Boyd) Thrasher and Anita Kitchens Howard, both of Starkville, MS; two sisters, Doris Hindman of Louisville, and Allegra Kitchens of Palatka, FL; four grandchildren, William (Michelle) Thrasher, Jr., Brian (Kristy) Thrasher, Toni Howard, and Michelle Starns; five great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were William Thrasher, Brian Thrasher, Joseph Thrasher, Austin Thrasher, Conner Thrasher, and Dale Dickerson.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To sign the guest register, go to HYPERLINK "http://www.porterfuneralhome.net" www.porterfuneralhome.net.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 28, 2020.
