Jane Griffin Dacey passed away February 1, 2019, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, due to complications from a heart-related illness. Jane was born October 23, 1948, in Ames, Iowa, to Jack and Nina Griffin. The family established their home in Starkville the following year and it was there that Jane spent her youth and graduated from Starkville High School in 1966. She then obtained her Bachelors and Masters degrees in data processing and statistics from Mississippi State University. Following graduation, Jane spent several years teaching at Northeast Mississippi Community College, then moved to Jackson, where she worked for Unifirst. On New Year's Eve 1991, Jane married Robert Dacey in Boulder, Colorado. The two met as members of Mended Hearts, a national organization that supports heart patients. Jane spent the remainder of her career as an accountant for the Boulder County Health Department until her retirement in 2011. After retiring, Jane generously volunteered her time as an aide at a local hospital and at Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed crochet, crafting and photography, and cheering on the Bulldogs in all of their athletic events. In recent years, she served as a loving caregiver for her husband until his death in October 2018.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dacey and her father, Jack Griffin. She is survived by her mother, Nina Ward Griffin, her brother, Jerry Griffin and his wife Darla, and her sister, Nancy Undieme, along with nieces and nephews and extended family members scattered across the South.

A gathering of family and friends to honor Jane was held in Longmont, CO, February 5. There will be a visitation at 1:00 and a funeral service at 2:00 on Saturday, February 9, at Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's honor may be made to the or Mended Hearts or a .

