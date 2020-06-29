Janell Bishop

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Janell C. Bishop, 69, of Columbus, MS died on June 22, 2020 in Columbus, MS.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

