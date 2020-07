Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Jo Ann Peery 83, of Sturgis, MS. Passed away July 23, 2020 in Sturgis.

Her Graveside service and Interment is Tuesday July 28, 2020 @ 11:00 am at Boyd Chapel Cemetry in Sturgis, MS.

Visitation is Monday July 23, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Century Hairston Funeral Home.

Century Hairston Funeral Home of Stakville, MS is in charge of the arrangements.

