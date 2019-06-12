Jo Ann Reed, 81, passed away on June 11, 2019 at the Oak Cottage, Winston County Nursing Home. Jo Ann was loved because of the love she shared with those she came in contact with. She exemplified the love of her God to everyone that she met. To know her was to love her. In her early adult life she worked at First National Bank in Jackson, MS. She was secretary/treasurer for Reed Saw shop, owned by her husband, Hulon, and also served as treasurer for Bradley Water Association. One of her more significant roles was child caregiver in her home for over 28 years. Jo Ann helped raise many children throughout the neighborhood who still love her today. She was the Sunday school teacher for the Radiant Sunday school class at Sturgis Baptist Church for over 30 years and was a member of the Bradley Homemakers club. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hulon Reed; parents, G. E. and Pearl Crumpton; and her sister, Faye Huddleston. Mrs. Reed is survived by her daughters, Rita Leaptrott and her husband, Roland of Memphis, TN, Tracy King and her husband, Ronnie of Starkville, MS and Joy Reed of Starkville, MS; son, Michael Reed and his wife, Mary of Starkville, MS; and grandchildren, Robert Reed, Kenneth Reed, Tristan King and Seely King. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sturgis Baptist Church with visitation starting an hour before. Bro. Russell Mord will officiate. Burial will be in Craig Springs Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sturgis Baptist Church, 827 Main Street, Sturgis, MS 39769. The online guest register may be signed by visiting: http://www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary