Joanne Dugard

Joanne Coker Dugard, 83, of Madison, MS passed away on September 17, 2020 at The Terrace in Priceville, AL after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joanne retired as a Nursing Instructor for Hinds Community College.
Joanne graduated from Southern Baptist Hospital Mather School of Nursing in New Orleans as a Registered Nurse. Joanne met her husband Al on the steps of First Baptist Church in New Orleans and was married there on December 5, 1958. They moved to Tupelo MS, where she started her career as a surgical nurse at Tupelo Hospital. This was the start of her passion for working in the operating room. After moving to Meridian MS, she gave up surgery and shared her passion for nursing in the classroom at Meridian Junior College. While living in Meridian, she went on to further her nursing career and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Al and Joanne were active members of Highland Colony Baptist Church in Ridgeland for many years. Joanne prepared and delivered meals to those in need and was known for her "famous gumbo". Joanne enjoyed tailgating in their motor home at Mississippi State, growing beautiful flowers, painting, cooking for friends and snuggling with her dogs. But most of all, she was a loving mother.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Inez Coker; her husband, Al Dugard 2014; her brothers: Johnny Coker, Robert Earl Coker, and James Donald Coker. She is survived by her daughter Karen Lawler (Al), sister in-law Peggy Lackey (Don) and three nieces and 3 nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.