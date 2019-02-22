Home

Services
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sand Creek Chapel M.B. Church
Starkville, MS
John D. Bonner
1944 - 2019
John D. Bonner Obituary
Mr. John D. Bonner, 74, of Starkville, MS died on February 17, 2019 in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Sand Creek Chapel M.B. Church, Starkville, MS. Interment will follow at Sixteenth Section Cemetery, Starkville, MS. West Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
