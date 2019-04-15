John Edd Parker passed away peacefully at the age of 86, Sunday, April 14th at his home is Starkville, MS. Mr. Parker was born in Starkville, January 6th, 1933 to Ed and Mary Ella Paden Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jimmy and Jack Parker, and sister Julia Parker Stewart. He was a graduate of Starkville High School and attended Mississippi State University, where he was a pitcher for the Diamond Dawgs, lettering in Baseball in 1953 and also in 1955. He retired with 35 years of service from the Army National Guard. He also taught in the Petroleum Engineering Department at Mississippi State and retired from MSU after 33 years. For many years, Mr. Parker was active in the Starkville Shrine Club, Hamasa Temple. He had a heart for kids and donated countless hours to raising money to help kids with disabilities. He was Potentate of Hamasa Temple, serving 2 terms, and was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Audie Jackson Parker, whom he loved dearly, his sons, Steve Parker (Ramona), Gary Blair (Deborah), Terry Blair (Linda), Anthony Blair (Lynette), and Russell Blair (Lucy). He was an awesome granddaddy to 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His family and friends will miss his smile, quick wit and silly jokes. He brought joy to all who knew him. Mr. Parker was saved and baptized at the age of 62 at Calvary Baptist Church, Starkville. He has been a member of Meadowview Baptist Church since 1999. He was a beloved member of the Meadowview family. Visitation for Mr. Parker will be Tuesday, April 16th, 5-7 PM at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville. Services will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, April 17th at Meadowview Baptist Church, 300 Linden Circle, Starkville, with visitation at the church 9-10 AM. Services will be officiated by Bro. Jason Middleton and burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Starkville. Memorial donations may be made to Meadowview Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 Linden Circle, Starkville, MS 39759, or , 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607 or online at www.lovetotherescue.org. You may leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary