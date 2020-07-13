TUPELO - Dr. John Pascal Elliott, Jr., longtime Tupelo urologist, community and church leader, entered the Church Triumphant on Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020 from his residence in Tupelo. He was 86. Born in Columbus, MS on Sept. 14, 1933 to the late John Pascal Elliott, Sr. and Willie Merle Gunnel Elliott, he grew up in the Artesia community, attended Starkville High School, and graduated from Okolona High School where he was Mr. Okolona High and a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his education in pre-medicine at his beloved Mississippi State University where he was president of the SAE Fraternity. In 1954, he began his medical training at Tulane University Medical School receiving his Doctorate in Medicine in 1958. He interned at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans where he was Intern of the Year and completed his residency there in urology and served for 2 years as Chief Resident. In 1957, he married his sweetheart, Carol Richardson, in New Orleans. A patriotic American, Doc served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was federalized during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. In 1964, he established the first urology practice in Northeast Mississippi which ultimately led to a 6-physician practice. He retired in 1997 after 39 years serving his fellowmen. An adventurous soul committed to the New Testament principles of loving God and neighbor, Doc began the first of many medical mission trips around the world, especially to Africa, Central, and South America. His leadership led to healing and hope for many third world country children and adults. Along the way, athletic John managed to run the Boston Marathon and climb Kilimanjaro in 1996 at the age of 63. A devout Methodist, John and Carol were longtime faithful and committed members of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo where they served in virtually every capacity. A volunteer by nature, Doc committed himself to the betterment of medicine and his community through many involvements. For 3 years he coached Park and Rec football, baseball and basketball, and developed friendships with those he coached that lasted a lifetime. He was a member of the American and Mississippi Medical Associations serving as president of the Urology Division and as diplomat to the American Board of Urologists in 1967. Locally, he served on the executive board of the NMMC and the NMMC Foundation, Chief of Staff in 1969 and Chief of Surgery in 1974-1975. He helped pioneer the Good Samaritan Clinic, served on the Salvation Army and Sanctuary Hospice Boards where he and Carol were among the founders. He served his alma mater, MSU, on the Foundation Board and the College of Arts and Science Board and was named Alumnus of the Year in 1996. Doc published four widely read books: "All the Piety and Wit," "Morning Report," "Chalkhill," and "Trampled Ground." Additionally, he wrote and published countless professional papers in the Southern and American Journals of Medicine. Doc's genial personality, his loving, modest, and giving spirit, and his commitment to the highest of Christian values endeared him to thousands of grateful people in his wonderful 86 year earthly pilgrimage. Well done, Good and Faithful Servant!
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their children, John Pascal Elliot, III (Leslie) of Jackson, Mary Margaret Cox (Brent) of League City, TX, and Kathryn Ann Lake (Chris) of Austin, TX; his grandchildren, Dr. John William Elliot (Meredith) of Tupelo, Claire Cambre Elliot Grothe (Gabe) of Jackson, Taylor Elizabeth Cox Flores (Roland) of League City, TX, Andrew John Lake and Meghan Margaret Lake, both of Austin, TX; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Gunnels Elliot and John P. Elliot.
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Elliott Scholarship Fund, c/o MSU Foundation, P. O. Box 423, Mississippi State, MS 39762; or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802; or St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804.