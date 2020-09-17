John Kennedy

John Otis Kennedy, 91, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS. Mr. Kennedy was a retired machine operator with Weavexx Manufacturing and a member of Starkville Church of God, where he was an elder and usher, for many years and also was on the finance committee. He loved Mississippi State University sports and fishing. He was a mentor to many people, and especially with his family who thought of him as the ULTIMATE. He was known by the "twinkle in his eye"and "smile on his face"
He was preceded in death by his parents, L. H. Kennedy and Violar Fox Kennedy; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edna Prisock Kennedy; daughters, Patricia Bane Griffin (Wayne) of Starkville, MS, Joy Kennedy Edwards Trevathan (Larry) of O'Fallon, MO; son, Doyle Kennedy (Julia) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Jill Switzer, Kevin Kennedy, Craig Bane, Nikki Butler, Stephanie Shumaker, Jonathan Edwards, and Michael Edwards; and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 at Starkville Church of God, with the funeral service immediately following. Rev. Glenn Kennedy and Rev. Jesse Duncan will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.