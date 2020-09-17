1/
John Kennedy
John Otis Kennedy, 91, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS.  Mr. Kennedy was a retired machine operator with Weavexx Manufacturing and a member of Starkville Church of God, where he was an elder and usher, for many years and also was on the finance committee.  He loved Mississippi State University sports and fishing.  He was a mentor to many people, and especially with his family who thought of him as the ULTIMATE.  He was known by the "twinkle in his eye"and "smile on his face"
He was preceded in death by his parents, L. H. Kennedy and Violar Fox Kennedy; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edna Prisock Kennedy; daughters, Patricia Bane Griffin (Wayne) of Starkville, MS, Joy Kennedy Edwards Trevathan (Larry) of O'Fallon, MO; son, Doyle Kennedy (Julia) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Jill Switzer, Kevin Kennedy, Craig Bane, Nikki Butler, Stephanie Shumaker, Jonathan Edwards, and Michael Edwards; and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00-12:00 at Starkville Church of God, with the funeral service immediately following.  Rev. Glenn Kennedy and Rev. Jesse Duncan will conduct the service.  Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
