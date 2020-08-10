1/
John McMurray
John Edward McMurray, 81, from Starkville, MS died peacefully on August 4, 2020. John was a 1957 graduate of West Point High School and a 1965 graduate of Mississippi State University. John was the founder of John McMurray Accounting and owned a shoe store, McMurray's Shoes,in Starkville for 25 years. John loved planting his tomatoes every year and making his famous pepper sauce each summer. John was married to his high school sweetheart Dartha Downs McMurray, for 61 years. John loved his family and adored all of his grandchildren and he especially got a kick out of being around his great grandchildren. Husband, Father, and Granddaddy, he will be missed by all who loved him. John is survived by his wife Dartha Downs McMurray, daughter Dede(Ronnie)Pepper, both of Starkville, Monica Partsch, of Washington DC, and son John Mcmurray,Jr.(Teresa)of Starkville, his grandchildren Michelle Tehan(Alan),Randle Prisock(Tiffine),Emily Lovelady(Brandon), Tori Daggett,all of Starkville, Jerry Partsch(May)of Navarre, FL, Rosemary Messenger(Ben) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Mary Kathryn Hart of Yazoo City, MS, 14 great grandchildren, his sisters Betty McCoy of West Point, MS and Jewell Cartwright of Tupelo, MS. John was preceded in death by his Mother, Mary McMurry, Father, Edward McMurry, Brothers David McMurray and Fred McMurry, both of Starkville, MS. Due to COVID-19 we are holding a memorial service at a later date.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
August 10, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
