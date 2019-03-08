John Samuel Williamson, age 62, of Starkville, MS, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born July 20, 1956, in Greenwood, MS, to John Cecil and Norma Goff Williamson. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, during which time he was married to Keiko Nishimoto of Okinawa, Japan. They had two lovely daughters, Kristina Shizuka and Maria Megumi. Sam attended college during and after his time in the Service, ultimately continuing his career as a journeyman electrician with Ingalls Shipyard. He was a member of the Meridian Electricians Union, and spent the remainder of his career helping construct hospitals and other large facility projects. After retiring, he was an over-the-road truck driver for several years, and ultimately settled back at home in Starkville. Sam's greatest joy was spending time with his daughters and four grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He was survived by his daughters, Kristina Williamson, Maria (Johnathan) Andrews; his grandchildren, Miyuki and Youka Sunagawa, and Alayna and Caleb Andrews; his father, John Cecil Williamson; his step-mother, Julie Williamson; his sister, Lee Ann Williamson; and his two brothers, Amos and Luke; and by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Norma Goff Williamson. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, March 10, 1-3 p.m., at The Storehouse at Christian World Missions, 1437 Fire Station Road, Starkville, MS. We request that family and friends dress casually, and if you would like, bring a dish to share as we celebrate the life of John Samuel. There will be an opportunity for sharing memories during the gathering. Memorials made be made to Christian World Missions, PO Box 985, Starkville, MS 39760. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary