1/1
Johnny Johnston
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Stainback Johnston, 73, son of Thomas and Ruby Johnston, born February 20th, 1947 went home to meet the Lord on August 5th, 2020.  He was a graduate of Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi.  He attended Air Force Mechanic School in Alabama and afterwards served in Turkey during the Vietnam War.  Returning home he lived with his parents.  He then worked at the Extension Service at Miss. St. University.
 As a boy he went to Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America.  He went to Colorado Springs to the Boy Scout Jamboree.  He was never married.  He leaves behind a sister, Mary Russell Christie of Fort. Walton Beach, FL.  and a brother, William Burt Johnston and his wife Judy and a daughter, Lori Buser and her husband Greg Buser and two great nieces, Chesley and Audrey Buser, all in Wichita, Kansas.
 Other survivors include his nephew J. Thomas Christie and his wife Amy and four grand nephews; Brian Thomas and his wife Gabriel, great grand niece and nephew Elise Nicole and Michael Thomas of Richmond Indiana; Adam Drexel, Brent Michael and Conner David of Connersville, Indiana and nephew Keith David Christie of Fort Walton Beach, FL and grand nephew David Allen Christie of Tampa, FL.
 The visitation will be held at Sturgis Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS on Friday August 14th, 2020 9:30 - 11:00am with the funeral services following immediately after.   He will be buried in Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS following the service.  Instead of flowers you can make a contribution in his name to Sturgis Baptist Church or French Camp, MS youth ministry or Miss. St. University Athletic Dept. or a charity of your choice, if you wish.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Sturgis Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
Sturgis Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved