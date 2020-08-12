Johnny Stainback Johnston, 73, son of Thomas and Ruby Johnston, born February 20th, 1947 went home to meet the Lord on August 5th, 2020. He was a graduate of Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. He attended Air Force Mechanic School in Alabama and afterwards served in Turkey during the Vietnam War. Returning home he lived with his parents. He then worked at the Extension Service at Miss. St. University.
As a boy he went to Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. He went to Colorado Springs to the Boy Scout Jamboree. He was never married. He leaves behind a sister, Mary Russell Christie of Fort. Walton Beach, FL. and a brother, William Burt Johnston and his wife Judy and a daughter, Lori Buser and her husband Greg Buser and two great nieces, Chesley and Audrey Buser, all in Wichita, Kansas.
Other survivors include his nephew J. Thomas Christie and his wife Amy and four grand nephews; Brian Thomas and his wife Gabriel, great grand niece and nephew Elise Nicole and Michael Thomas of Richmond Indiana; Adam Drexel, Brent Michael and Conner David of Connersville, Indiana and nephew Keith David Christie of Fort Walton Beach, FL and grand nephew David Allen Christie of Tampa, FL.
The visitation will be held at Sturgis Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS on Friday August 14th, 2020 9:30 - 11:00am with the funeral services following immediately after. He will be buried in Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS following the service. Instead of flowers you can make a contribution in his name to Sturgis Baptist Church or French Camp, MS youth ministry or Miss. St. University Athletic Dept. or a charity of your choice
, if you wish.
