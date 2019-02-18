Home

Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
View Map
Joseph Kent Smith Obituary
Joseph Kent "Flop" Smith 65 passed away on February 16,2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was Preceded in death by his father Joseph Kent Smith. Joseph is survived by his mother Euna Scoggins of Starkville, Step Father Murray Scoggins of Starkville, Sisters; Patricia Fulgham of Mathiston, Ms, Mary Joe Winston of Starkville, Brother; Gary L. Scoggins of Macon Ms. and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Services are scheduled for February 19, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Starkville at 2:00 P.M. with the Rev. Dickey Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Oktibbeha Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the or in Memory of Mr. Smith. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
