Joyce Berryhill

Graveside services for Joyce Turner Berryhill, 98, will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Berryhill Cemetery, located at Royal Chapel in Coles, MS under the direction of Brown Funeral Home, Gloster, MS.
Mrs. Berryhill, who was fondly known an "Mamaw" and "Miss Joyce" to so many, was born April 14, 1922 to Cora Elizabeth and Charlie Turner in Richton, MS. and was a graduate of Richton High School where she was a member of the Girl's Basketball Team throughout her high school days. She was truly a "Christian Woman" with a strong faith, who lived and read her Bible daily-she always told her children, grandchildren, and everyone she knew to trust in the Lord and always put God first in their lives. Before moving to Starkville, Ms. she was a longtime member of Union Methodist Church, Pine Street, where she taught Sunday School for many, many years. After moving to Starkville, she transferred her membership too Starkville United Methodist Church, so she could continue her active service to God. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother-all of which were the love of her life-she always signed special cards to her family with the words "God Loves You and I Love You". Before her retirement from Gloster High School as a Secretary to the Principal, she was employed at Carter's Garment Factory in Centreville, MS for several years. After leaving Carter's, she drove a School Bus Route for the Gloster Public Schools, where she was dedicated to loving and taking care of the needs of all the children who rode her bus to and from school-sometimes taking them home with her. After retirement, she enjoyed working on word puzzles, but her favorite thing to do was crocheting and knitting-she would sit for hours crocheting and knitting items just to give to all her family, her many friends and even strangers-it brought her so much joy to share her wonderful talent with so many people she knew and met. She delighted in teaching different one's how to knit and crochet. "Miss Joyce" , "Mamaw" was preceded in death by her husband James A. "Billy" Berryhill, her parents, Cora and Charlie Turner, her sisters, Melba odom, Emily Langston, Jewell Edwards, and her brothers Edward Turner and Beldon Turner.
Survivors include two sons; Darryl Berryhill and wife Mary of Livingston, La., and BNilly Ray Berryhill and wife Amy of Starkville, MS; two daughters Mary Lessley and husband Jimmy of Natchez and Kay Washington of Nashville, TN.; eleven grandchildren; Joy Berryhill of Lafayette, La., Derek Berryhill, Stephanie May and Steve Brizzard Jr., (deceased) of Livingston, La., Jay Lessley and Joel Lessley of Natchez, MS., Elizabeth Van Uden of Kingwood, TX.; Kim McQueen, Brian Washington and Cody Berryhill of Nashville, TN.; Carolina Berryhill of Jackson, MS. Other survivors include nineteen Great Grandchildren and seven Great, Great Grandchildren, along with other relatives and many, many, special friends. Pallberares will be Derek Berryhill, Cody Berryhill, Brian Washington, Turner Lessley, Jay Lessley, Joel Lessley and Bryan Van Uden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice
.