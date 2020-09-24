Joyce Kellog

Joyce M. Kellogg, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020 at her residence in Starkville. She was a retired accountant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, N. B. Graham and Carrie Collier Graham; husband, Thomas F. Kellogg; and five sisters and 2 brothers.
Mrs. Kellogg is survived by her son, Richard Quinn McKee (Tiffany) of Starkville, MS; and grandsons, William Quinn McKee, Richard Graham McKee (Gabby), and Jack Tindall McKee.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville.
