Joyce Kellog
Joyce M. Kellogg, 93, passed away on September 22, 2020 at her residence in Starkville.  She was a retired accountant. 
She was preceded in death by her parents, N. B. Graham and Carrie Collier Graham; husband, Thomas F. Kellogg; and five sisters and 2 brothers.
Mrs. Kellogg is survived by her son, Richard Quinn McKee (Tiffany) of Starkville, MS; and grandsons, William Quinn McKee, Richard Graham McKee (Gabby), and Jack Tindall McKee.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville. 
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Garden Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
September 24, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
