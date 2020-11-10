1/
Joyce Moon
1945 - 2020
Joyce Wanda Moon passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, at the age of 75.
Born on October 15, 1945, to Thomas Warren and Jessie Edna Davis, Wanda was one of ten children. She was a 1964 graduate of Tchula High School in Tchula, MS.
Wanda grew up and lived half her life in the Mississippi Delta before moving to Clinton, MS in 1984. She lived in Clinton and Pearl until her move to Starkville, MS in May 2019.
Wanda loved many things in life besides her children and family. She loved playing softball and bowling. She loved watching most sports, hunting, fishing, and singing. Most importantly, she loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Robert Johnson, her parents, brothers James T. Davis, Raymond L. Davis, Willis W. Davis, and sisters Susie M. Davis and Stella L. Davis.
She is survived by her children, Donald A. Johnson of Florence, MS, Robert D. Johnson of Starkville, MS, James T. Johnson of Pearl, MS, and Sheryl A. Kinard (Damien) of Starkville, MS, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her brother SGM Joseph C. Davis (Joan) of Round Rock, TX, and three sisters Juanita D. McLain (Ken) of Georgetown, TX, Barbara A. McBride (Pat) of Pearl, MS, and Debra L. Thornton of Brandon, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a small, private graveside service at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, MS on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
