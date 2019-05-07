|
Judith Alma Shadi Nail Barker passed away peacefully Friday May 3rd, 2019 at her home in Starkville at the age of 50. She was born March 15, 1969 in Whiteriver Arizona. She was an artist and a homemaker. Visitation will be at 1pm Thursday May 9th at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection with services to celebrate her life following at 2pm. She is survived by her husband Granville Barker, son Benjamin Barker, and daughter Abigail Barker of Starkville; her parents James and Janet Nail of Marion Alabama; her brothers John Nail of Atlanta, GA and Jefferson Nail (Jeff) of Marion Alabama; her sister Becky Kuehn of Warren, OH. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hailey Barker. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 8, 2019