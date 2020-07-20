Kalognia Logan

Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Kalongia L. Logan,41, of Nashville, TN passed away on July 12, 2020 in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at New Prairie Grove Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at New Prairie Grove Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

