Dr. Keith Allen Sage, the second son of Albert Liston Sage, Jr. and Dorothy Sage, grew up in West Point, MS. Named after the pilot who went down with his plane in WWII to save Keith's Dad and the rest of the crew, Keith was always very proud of his name and tried to live out its meaning. Keith was smart, hard-working and high achieving. He earned his PHD in Theoretical Nuclear Physics and Mathematics from Duke University in 1978 and followed that with Post-Doctoral work in Washington, D.C., and more Post- Doctoral work in Solar Physics in Arizona. During his career, he worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Arizona, Rocketdyne, Boeing, Rockwell Science Center and retiring in 2017 from Teledyne. His contributions and honors throughout his career were significant. A devoted and fun-loving Dad, he was active with his sons leading Indian Guides and Boy Scouts. Believing in the value of Christian Education and Mission, he planned and led many Crop Walks for hunger relief and was part of a Gleaning Group. With his wife, he supported 5 children in 3 countries through Compassion International, 2 of them having now graduated from College. Always generous, he was eager to help family, friends, and unknown others who were in distress. His sense of humor was lively and sharp, and family, friends, medical staff and therapists enjoyed him greatly even through his long illness. Keith passed peacefully from this life into more life on February 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. He leaves his wife of almost 41 years, Christine, son Matthew and his wife Katherine and 2 grandchildren, and son Paul and his wife Amber. Also devotedly at his side throughout his illness were his brother Al and wife Leanne, brother Bill and sister Kathy. He also leaves mother-in-law Gloria, sisters in-law Brenda and Barbara, 9 nieces and nephews with their spouses, 14 grand-nieces and nephews, and one great –grand- nephew. He is dearly missed and loved by all. Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary