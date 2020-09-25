Dr. Kelton Lee Anderson, 93, of Starkville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. Kelton was born in Jeff-Davis County, August 1st, 1927, to Hulon Edgar Anderson and Annie Maude Hudson Anderson. Kelton retired from MSU Extension of Agronomy; was a Lifetime member of the MSU Alumni Association; member of the Mississippi Chemical Council; and former Board Member of Memorial Park Cemetery on Oktoc Rd.
Kelton loved his lord and his church, First Baptist Church Starkville, where he was a Sunday school teacher for 5th-6th grade and Men's Bain Sunday school class until 2019, serving his church family for over 35 years. He was devoted to his family and friends. He loved gardening, fishing and was an avid rook player.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hulon and Annie Anderson; his brother, John Lavelle Anderson; his sister, Annie Joyce Martin; and sister-in-law Judy B. Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lela Myrtle Anderson; his children, Belinda Hunter of Starkville, Stephen Anderson of Starkville, Vicky (Mike) McCarthy of Starkville, and Lisa (Paul) Kerley of Houston, TX; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; his brothers Kermit (Jerri) Anderson, Eugene (Carlene) Anderson, Cecil (Vivian) Anderson, Hershel (Jo) Anderson, David (Lynette) Anderson, and Danny Anderson; sister-in-law Louise Anderson; and brother-in-law Kennith Martin.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at First Baptist Church Starkville from 2p.m. to 3p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 3p.m. Graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens Park, 9036 Oktoc Road, Starkville, MS 39759 immediately after the funeral service.
Memorials may be made out to First Baptist Church Starkville Children's Building Fund, 106 E Lampkin St, Starkville, MS 39759. Online donations can be made at https://pushpay.com/p/fbcstarkville.
Donors may need to select the correct fund and one time payment option for donations.