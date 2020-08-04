West Point, MS - Kenneth L. Ledlow, 82, passed away on August 1, 2020 at The Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville. Kenneth was born November 15, 1937 in Scott County to Ora Cooper and Fred Lee Ledlow. He taught electrical engineering at Mississippi State University for over 25 years and worked in aerospace research. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was good and faithful servant of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Kenneth loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and also loved working on his farm. He married Joyce Ann Wingo on April 29, 1967 in Weatherford, TX.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020, 3:00 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Starkville with David Easley officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce Ann Ledlow of West Point; one daughter, Amy Lear (James) of West Point, one son, Dallas Lee Ledlow (Kim) of Carey, NC, three grandchildren: Courtney and Blake Ledlow and Suzie Lear, two sisters, Carolyn Ward of Columbus and Judy Blanton of Starkville. Preceding him in death were his parents: Fred and Ora Cooper Ledlow and one grandchild: Carley Ledlow.
Memorials may be made to The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, P.O. Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.
Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Emmanuel Baptist Church in Starkville.
