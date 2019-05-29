Mrs. Laverne Wilson Weddle, 88, has gone home to the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born in Eupora, MS on September 9, 1930, she expired early on the morning of May 27, 2019 at Montgomery Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Starkville, MS with her husband of 68 years at her bedside. For the vast majority of her life, she was a resident of Webster County, MS. As a very young child, she and her family moved to the New Hope Community and then to Bellefontaine, MS at the age of 10. She graduated with honors from Eupora High School in 1947. After a one-year employment with Bell South, she transitioned to what would become a 45 year career in local banking. Her training as a loan officer was a wonderful match for her natural compassion for people. Her careful personal attention to loan applicants revealed the informing spirit of her life: "I loved to help people". Laverne's career in banking was rewarded with steady pace of promotions. In fact, she was the first woman to be designated as a Vice President in the Grenada Banking System. Her great passion included her family, her faith, and church family or her role as a pastors wife. She very much enjoyed her flower garden and travel. She organized and planned multiple motor-coach group trips for up to 50 people. Laverne was preceded in death by her parents; James Olga Wilson and Odene Edwards Wilson, her sister; Catherine Wilson Marter and a great grandson Thatcher Kelly. She is survived by her husband of 68 years; Paul Weddle, Jr. of Starkville, MS, two daughters; Lynn Weddle (Dr. Kenn Beeman) Strickland also of Starkville and Becky Weddle (Greg) Greenleaf of Midland, TX, four grandchildren; Amber (Matt) Sasnette, Andy (Brandy) Greenleaf, Nora Kathryn Strickland and Meghan (Jake) Kelley, seven great grandchildren; Hunter Kelley, Preston Kelley, Quinn Kelley, Emery Greenleaf, Madelyn Greenleaf, Connor Greenleaf and Sonny Kathryn Sasnette, and a brother in law; Rufus (Faye) Marter. Visitation will be 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday 5/30/19 at Oliver Funeral Home, Eupora, MS and 1:00PM until 2:00PM Friday 5/31/19 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Bellefontaine. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM Friday 5/31/19 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Bellefontaine, MS with burial in Old Bethany Cemetery in Webster County, Ms. Bro. Willy Weddle and Bro. Josh Bingham will officiate. Pallbearers will be; Woody and Kenton McGee, Barry Reedy and Sidney, Richard and Owen Weddle. The family request any memorials be made to the and would like to especially thank all the staff and sitters at Montgomery Gardens for their kind, loving care. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com Published in Starkville Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary