1/
Leland Fager II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leland Evan Fager, II, or Evan to those who knew him, died at his home in Mesa, Arizona, on July 16 of complications from liver cancer. He was 49 years old. Evan was a Director at Grand Canyon University, where he was passionate about his work administering and integrating accounting information and HRIS Systems. After graduating from Starkville High School, he earned a B.S.B.A. in Accounting from the University of West Florida in 1996. Evan was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and he served his country in Operation Desert Storm on deployment in Saudi Arabia. He dreamed of retiring to Pensacola, Florida, buying a small boat for fishing the rivers, and hanging out with old friends. He loved hiking, backpacking, and camping. Evan was a great cook who prepared old-style southern food and steaks on the grill. He read voraciously. A devoted father who spent every moment he could with his boys, Evan was most proud of having reared two sons to be good, ethical, compassionate people. He had a generous, adventurous spirit, and he said that he had lived a great life. He is loved and greatly missed.
Evan was preceded in death by his father, Leland Evan Fager, I. He is survived by his wife, Julie Marie Fager, his adopted daughter, Kristina Sikes, and his two sons Leland Evan Fager, III, and Seth Corey Alexander Fager, all of Phoenix, AZ; his mother, Carole Fager, of Manhattan, KS; and his sister, Genevieve (Fager) West, of Dallas, TX; as well as grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved