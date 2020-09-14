Leland Evan Fager, II, or Evan to those who knew him, died at his home in Mesa, Arizona, on July 16 of complications from liver cancer. He was 49 years old. Evan was a Director at Grand Canyon University, where he was passionate about his work administering and integrating accounting information and HRIS Systems. After graduating from Starkville High School, he earned a B.S.B.A. in Accounting from the University of West Florida in 1996. Evan was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and he served his country in Operation Desert Storm on deployment in Saudi Arabia. He dreamed of retiring to Pensacola, Florida, buying a small boat for fishing the rivers, and hanging out with old friends. He loved hiking, backpacking, and camping. Evan was a great cook who prepared old-style southern food and steaks on the grill. He read voraciously. A devoted father who spent every moment he could with his boys, Evan was most proud of having reared two sons to be good, ethical, compassionate people. He had a generous, adventurous spirit, and he said that he had lived a great life. He is loved and greatly missed.
Evan was preceded in death by his father, Leland Evan Fager, I. He is survived by his wife, Julie Marie Fager, his adopted daughter, Kristina Sikes, and his two sons Leland Evan Fager, III, and Seth Corey Alexander Fager, all of Phoenix, AZ; his mother, Carole Fager, of Manhattan, KS; and his sister, Genevieve (Fager) West, of Dallas, TX; as well as grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
.