1/
Leon Mathis Jr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Starkville, MS, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Leon Houston Mathis, Jr., 84 was received home by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside "Celebration of Leon's Life" will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Memorial Cemetery in Lake City, Florida. Rev. Mark Mathis will officiate. An online guestbook is located at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Leon Houston Mathis, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Leon Houston Mathis, Sr., mother Eloise Wheeler Mathis, two sisters, Mary Ann Darby (Herbert), Barbara Combs (Harold), two sons Donald E. Whitehead, Jr. and Michael Ray Whitehead and a son in law Mitchell G. Martin. He is survived by his wife Inez Greene Mathis, two sons – Leon "Matt" Houston Mathis, III (Kathy) of Southaven, MS and Mark Lee Mathis of Starkville, MS two daughters Rhonda Mathis Shotts (Charles) of Louisville, MS and Nancy Whitehead Martin of Starkville, MS. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Leon Houston Mathis, Jr. be made to International Mission Board C/O IMB.org/give-now or Leon Mathis Memorial Scholarship at www.msufoundation.com (662) 325-7000.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved