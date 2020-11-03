In Starkville, MS, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Leon Houston Mathis, Jr., 84 was received home by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A graveside "Celebration of Leon's Life" will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Memorial Cemetery in Lake City, Florida. Rev. Mark Mathis will officiate. An online guestbook is located at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
Leon Houston Mathis, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Leon Houston Mathis, Sr., mother Eloise Wheeler Mathis, two sisters, Mary Ann Darby (Herbert), Barbara Combs (Harold), two sons Donald E. Whitehead, Jr. and Michael Ray Whitehead and a son in law Mitchell G. Martin. He is survived by his wife Inez Greene Mathis, two sons – Leon "Matt" Houston Mathis, III (Kathy) of Southaven, MS and Mark Lee Mathis of Starkville, MS two daughters Rhonda Mathis Shotts (Charles) of Louisville, MS and Nancy Whitehead Martin of Starkville, MS. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Leon Houston Mathis, Jr. be made to International Mission Board C/O IMB.org/give-now
or Leon Mathis Memorial Scholarship at www.msufoundation.com
(662) 325-7000.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.