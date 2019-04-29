Home

Leota Cardwell, 95, died Friday April 26, 2019, from stroke- related complications and cancer. She was born to Rev. Henry and Dora Patterson in Vera, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, in the CLC of the First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with visitation at 10:00 am in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, with Rev. John Paul Sibley and Rev. Gene Merkl officiating. Interment will be at Oktibbeha Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019
