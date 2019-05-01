Resources More Obituaries for Leota Cardwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leota Cardwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Leota Cardwell, 95, died Friday April 26, 2019, from stroke- related complications and cancer. She was born to Rev. Henry and Dora Patterson in Vera, Texas. She graduated Salutatorian from Vera High School, attended the University of North Texas and graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Home Economics. She received her Master of Education degree from Mississippi State University. Leota often shared her faith in the Lord through her daily living. Her Emmaus Walk was very special to her and for years after her walk she was asked to be one of the prayer warriors. Her faith grew on a mission trip to Puerto Rico where lifelong Christian bonds were formed. She joyfully shared her experiences from her trip to the Holy Land. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School class. She served on the Administrative Board and was a lay delegate to the Mississippi Methodist Annual Conference. She was a past president and Life member of United Methodist Women. She was a generous supporter of the Television Ministry. Leota was a past president of the Mississippi State University chapter of Phi Delta Kappa and was a past president of the College of Education Alumni Association. As a Patrons of Excellence, she was a generous supporter of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. As a math teacher for 23 years in the Starkville School District, she often claimed to have taught half the 6th grade students in town. She enjoyed conversations with former students who often remarked how much they learned from her, not only in math, but in life experiences. She loved to teach and was a former Starkville Teacher of the Year. As a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for fifty years, she was honored as a Woman of Distinction and received the Red Rose Award for her leadership in education. Leota always had a desire to be involved in the community. As a young wife and mother, she arrived in Starkville in 1952 when her husband, Dr. Joe Cardwell, joined the Dairy Science Department at Mississippi State. She immediately got involved and joined the MSU Women's Club where she later served as president. She became a member of the local Home Economics in Home and Community serving as their first president. She served as HEHC state president for two terms. She was a 26 year volunteer of the Oktibbeha County Hospital auxiliary serving as a past president and receiving the Volunteer of the Year award. As a four time cancer survivor, she was active with . Leota joined 4-H at the age of 10 and later met her future husband, Joe, on a bus trip to the Texas 4-H convention. An advocate of 4-H, she was on the Oktibbeha County 4-H advisory board for 35 years. For many years she sponsored and presented the I Dare You Leadership Award to a deserving senior high 4-H member. Leota cared about others. She took food to those who were sick or home from the hospital. She called to check on you if you had a problem or just to encourage you. She was a good neighbor and in 2002 she was named a Mississippi Ageless Hero by Blue Cross Blue Shield receiving the Good Neighbor Award. Leota was once voted Starkville Woman of the Year and later voted Starkville Volunteer of the Year. She received the Greater Starkville Development Partnership Tourism award, the Golden Hands award from the United Way, and the Book of Golden Deeds from the Exchange Club. She was named a Woman of Distinction for Girl Scouts of America and was honored with the First United Methodist Church Cross and Flame award for her support of youth programs. Leota and Joe, as they were known to many in Starkville because where you saw one of them you usually saw the other, were always willing to help where needed. The community appreciated the difference they made. In 1999, they were named Grand Marshals of the Starkville Christmas Parade. In 2000, they received one of the highest honors bestowed in the community, the Chamber of Commerce T. E. Veitch award. Leota was a sight to be seen throughout the community doing what she loved – being involved in many organizations, volunteering, helping others, encouraging others to get involved, and leading by example. She will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank her faithful and loving care givers from Neighbors Heart, Kindred Hospice, and Dr. Everett McKibben. The family would also like to thank the community of Starkville. Leota and Joe loved Starkville and we appreciate how Starkville loved them back. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Dr. Joe Cardwell, and by her parents, eight brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her son David (Anne) Cardwell of Folsom, LA; her daughters Durenda (Richard) Loftin of North Augusta, SC; and Rebecca (Danny) Sibley of Orangeburg, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie L. Hudlow of North Augusta, SC; Jason Cardwell of Covington, LA; Bradley Loftin of North Augusta, SC; Rev. John Paul (Laurie) Sibley of Orangeburg, SC; Elizabeth (Andy) Fitzpatrick of Madison, WI; Jennifer (Brad) Winslette of Greenville, SC; Marianne Cardwell of New Orleans, LA; and Catherine Cardwell (Aaron Clarke) of Cambridge, England; and great-grandchildren Andrew Hudlow, Isaiah Sibley, Lillianna Miller-Loftin, Robbie Sibley, Arianna Fitzpatrick, Brynn Sibley, Trent Loftin, Reilly Fitzpatrick, and Mary Wallace Winslette. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, in the CLC of the First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on May 4, 2019, with visitation at 10:00 am in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, with Rev. John Paul Sibley and Rev. Gene Merkl officiating. Interment will be at Oktibbeha Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Television Ministry at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759 or to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 2, 2019