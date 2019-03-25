|
Dr. Lewis R. Brown, Professor Emeritus of Microbiology at Mississippi State University, passed away on March 24, 2019 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Crump Brown; parents, Robert James Brown and Helen Cier Brown; and son, Bobby Brown. He is survived by his daughter, Donna South (Lou) of Lynn Haven, FL; and sons, David Brown (Bonnie) of Morton, MS and Lewis Brown, Jr. of Starkville, MS. Visitation for Dr. Brown is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Steve Parker and Bro. Paul Smith will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019