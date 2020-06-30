Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms.. Linda Henderson, 72, of Starkville, MS died on June 22, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at New Prospect Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at New Prospect Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

