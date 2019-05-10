Services MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 716 2ND AVENUE NORTH Columbus , MS 39701 (662) 328-4432 Resources More Obituaries for Lois Donaldson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Charlene Hodges Donaldson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lois went to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer. Lois was the last of eight children born June 17, 1931 in Mathiston, MS to the late Charles Thaddeus Hodges and Azzie Lee Lewis Hodges. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, husband and one son. She graduated from Mathiston High School in 1949. She attended the University of Mississippi but did not complete her degree. Instead, she joined the United States Navy as a WAVE (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service). She completed her training in Great Lakes, IL. Lois appeared in a recruiting film for the WAVES. She was assigned to Millington, TN as a teletype operator sending and receiving coded messages. That is where she met the love of her life Harold William "Buck" Donaldson. They married on February 20, 1953 and began their Navy adventure together. They were stationed in Maryland, several places in California, Naples Italy, several places in Florida, and Virginia to name a few. When Buck retired from the Navy they moved to Columbus to be near family in MS and AL. Lois worked in Columbus at Woolco managing the Jewelry Department for several years before retiring. She attended both the Baptist and the Methodist churches, and when she could not attend Pastor John Hagee was her pastor at home. During her leisure time Lois enjoyed working in her yard, growing flowers and her family. Lois was a 50+ year member of the Ribault Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star out of Jacksonville, FL, a former member of the Hic-a-Sha-Ba-Ha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Putnam Darden Chapter #2242 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Daughters of the American Colonies in Tupelo, MS. During their time together Buck and Lois had five children Beverly (Donnie) Hammett of Starkville, MS, Paul Donaldson of Madison, MS, Steven Donaldson of Columbus, MS (deceased), Cindy (Paul) Starkey of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and Patrick (Arlen) Donaldson of Frisco, TX. Lois leaves behind 10 grandchildren ages 46 years - 3 years, and 7 great grandchildren ages 19 years - 6 months. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home 2nd Ave North Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 9:00-10:00am. Services will be at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home Chapel 2nd Ave North on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am conducted by the Rev. Hal Selby of Adaton Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Sapa Cemetary in Eupora, MS with full Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Grandsons-in-law Todd Pedersen of Marion, AR, Shannon Hammett of Starkville, MS, Kyle Hindman of Louisville, MS, Brandon Wigginton of Starkville, MS, Andrew Donaldson of Virginia Beach, VA, Josh Donaldson of Lynchburg, VA and Zachary Starkey of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.

